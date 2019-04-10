« US-Ethiopia Launch $4m Justice Project

Olympian Feyisa Lilesa received a well-deserved heroes honor in Ethiopia on April 9th, 2019 while meeting with PM Abiy Ahmed and President Sahle-Work Zewde, and was also awarded $17,000 USD for garnering Ethiopia a silver medal at the 2016 Olympics in Brazil. (Photo: Office of the Prime Minister @PMEthiopia)

Tadias Magazine
By Tadias Staff

Published: April 10th, 2019

New York (TADIAS) — One of the key moments that occurred during the nation-wide civil unrest in Ethiopia in the last few years, prior to current reforms, included Olympic marathoner and silver medalist Feyisa Lilesa’s symbolic protest at the 2016 Rio Olympics in Brazil. The photo of Feyisa crossing the finish line with his hands crossed over his head — already a popular act of protest among the youth in Ethiopia — reverberated across the world. He then repeated the protest sign at a follow-up press conference and refused to return home, fearful of government reprisal.

As Feyisa’s daring protest brought immediate global attention to the festering crisis in his native country, the athlete sought political asylum in the United States. Feyisa returned to Ethiopia this past October following the new Prime Minsiter Abiy Ahmed’s call for exiled Ethiopians to come home.

On Tuesday Feyisa received a well-deserved heroes honor in Ethiopia while meeting with PM Abiy and President Sahle-Work Zewde, and was also awarded $17,000 USD for garnering Ethiopia a silver medal at the Olympics.

Below are photos tweeted by PM Abiy’s office:


(Photo: @PMEthiopia)


