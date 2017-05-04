« Family of Ethiopia’s Late Emperor Gives $700k to Haile Selassie School in Jamaica
US Budget Pays for Security in Ethiopia

The $1 trillion U.S. spending package for the rest of 2017 that was approved this week by the U.S. congress includes money to cover "border security and counterterrorism programs" in Ethiopia. (Photo: Townhall)

Bill Funds Border Security — in Libya, Ethiopia, Pakistan, Egypt…

The 1,665-page spending bill the Republican-controlled Congress is planning to pass this week includes multiple measures that seemingly demonstrate a commitment to securing the border — in Libya, Ethiopia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon.

It does not include the $1.4 billion President Donald Trump requested to begin building the wall he promised to build along the U.S.-Mexico border…

Under the terms of the funding bill, U.S. taxpayer money will also go to Ethiopia “for border security and counterterrorism programs.”

Read the full article at Townhall.com »


