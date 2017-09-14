Deadly Protests Hit Ethiopia BBC News

At least two people have died in protests in Ethiopia. More than 600 have been displaced during the clashes on Tuesday in towns in the east of the country -- BBC. (Photo: Wikimedia.org)

BBC News

Ethiopia in bid to resolve violent dispute

Ethiopia’s government says it is is working towards resolving what it calls a boundary dispute between its Oromia and Somali regional states, reports BBC Ethiopia correspondent Emmanuel Igunza.

Protests erupted in towns in the east on Tuesday, resulting in at least two deaths, the displacement of more than 600 people and damage to property and vehicles, he adds.

Activists from Ethiopia’s Oromo ethnic community – which has been at the forefront of anti-government protests – accuse a special unit of police from the neighbouring Somali region of killings and human rights violations.

The authorities have not yet commented on the allegation.

Read more »

—

Related:

Africa Live: Deadly protests hit Ethiopia (BBC News)

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.