With all due respect to our self-quoting "scholars" and civil war mongering "human rights advocates" in the Diaspora below is an update from the U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia about the recently held Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) Connect Camp, a legacy of former President Barack Obama. (Photo: U.S. Ambassador to Ethiopia Michael Raynor with Mandela Washington Fellowship alumni at the closing event in Addis last week)

Press Release

By U.S. Embassy Ethiopia

The 15th YALI Connect Camp in Ethiopia Workshop Successfully Concluded

The 15th Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) Connect Camp successfully concluded in Addis Ababa. The regional workshop was held December 10-15, 2017 for Mandela Washington Fellowship alumni and their mentees to learn about facilitating innovation for social change.

The seventeen participants from East and Central Africa developed their leadership and mentoring skills, facilitated collaborative projects, and learned how to design community-oriented enterprises.. This is the first YALI Connect Camp to be held in Ethiopia, and the participants were from Burundi, Cameroon, Central Africa Republic, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Rwanda and South Sudan.

At the closing ceremony, U.S. Ambassador Michael Raynor said, “It is impossible to overstate the important role that you and other African youth need to play in building a better future. From job creation, to good governance, to building inclusive societies, there are many challenges to be overcome. We have confidence in your ability to achieve those goals.”

YALI Connect Camps are funded by a grant from the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, in the U.S. Department of State, administered by Ohio University’s Institute for International Journalism (IIJ), and assisted by the U.S. Embassy to Ethiopia.

The purpose of YALI is to invest in the next generation of African leaders through training in facilitative leadership, mentorship, networking, and professional development opportunities for social change.”