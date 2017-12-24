Entrepreneur Bethlehem Alemu Nominated African Female Leader of the Year

Bethlehem T. Alemu whose boundless entrepreneurial energy and creativity epitomizes the fearless spirit of Ethiopia's new generation has been nominated as African Female Leader of the Year, this time by African Leadership Magazine. (Courtesy photo)

By Tadias Staff

December 24th, 2017

New York (TADIAS) — Eight years ago when we first featured an interview with entrepreneur Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu, we found her to be just as driven and fearless as she is today. “I’m thinking you might enjoy hearing a grassroots perspective on eco ethical fashion from Ethiopia,” she wrote to Tadias in 2009, bringing to our attention her up-and-coming footwear company. “It is my great pleasure to introduce our firm, SoleRebels to you.”

Since then we’ve witnessed SoleRebels become a global brand with locations spanning four continents including Europe, Asia and North America. And Bethlehem, who was named one of the World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders in 2011, has risen to be an admired and respected business leader with Forbes Magazine declaring her a year later as one of Africa’s Most Successful Women. Subsequently Bethlehem’s inspiring story was shared by CNN, BBC, VOA and many other international news outlets.

In a recent article highlighting Bethlehem’s diversifying portfolio CNN Money noted “Ethiopian shoe designer hopes for repeat success with coffee, while Daily Coffee News added: Ethiopia’s Garden of Coffee Blooms Again with New Addis Roastery.

This year the African Leadership Magazine has nominated the trailblazing Ethiopian businesswoman as African Female Leader of the Year. “This recognition is open to an African woman who has defied the odds, risen above the patriarchal systems in the continent to positively affect the continent or influence women to aspire for excellence in various fields,” the publication announced, stating the winner will be decided thorough an open online vote that’s currently underway on its website.

“I love the fact that the winner will be determined by peoples vote – you and me and everyone,” says Bethlehem.

You can learn more and support Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu at www.africanleadership.co.uk.

