Ethiopia: Diaspora Reacts to Firing of Tillerson & What It Means for Africa

The recently fired US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is greeted by Ethiopia Minister of Foreign Affairs, Workneh Gebeyehu as he arrives at Addis Ababa Airport on March 7th, 2018. (Photo: EPA)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

March 18th, 2018

New York (TADIAS) — It was supposed to be Rex Tillerson’s first trip to Africa as America’s top diplomat, but it turned out to be his last one.

“So what was the point of it all?,” asked a poignant article published by the Washington Post following Trump’s unceremonious firing of Tillerson last week. “Couldn’t he have just stayed home and sent Africa an email?”

From a public relations point of view, as Reuters points out: “Tillerson’s main aim appeared to be clearing up the mess left by President Donald Trump’s reported dismissal of some African nations as ‘shithole countries’ in addition to promising half a billion dollars in humanitarian aid and “some past remarks about security and not getting too cozy with China.”

The Washington Post piece adds: “the administration no doubt needed to do something to soften the blow of President Trump’s “shithole countries” remarks (though Tillerson sidestepped the issue at news conferences)… Ultimately, many Africans in the countries he visited were unimpressed.”

In a follow-up story featured today (Sunday, March 18th) titled “In Africa, Trump’s firing of Tillerson a New Sign of Neglect,” the Washington Post highlights the perspective of members of the African Diaspora including Ethiopian Americans.

Befekadu Hailu, a prominent Ethiopian blogger, told the The Washington Post that “Africans have nothing to take Trump seriously. He already proved himself ethno-centrist and exclusivist, no friend to Africa.”

Regarding the removal of Tillerson while making his inaugural visit to the continent, Ted Alemayhu, an Ethiopian-born American who is running for Congress to represent California’s 39th District, told the Washington Post: “That, in my opinion, is adding insult to injury.”

The Washington Post notes: “While in Africa, Tillerson tried to project a more positive image of the continent, saying its rapid economic growth and fast-growing populations mean its future is increasingly linked to America’s. He visited some of Africa’s most prominent economies in Nigeria, Kenya and Ethiopia and highlighted U.S. security issues with stops in Chad and Djibouti… Tillerson also sought to reassure African nations that aid would continue even as the Trump administration pursues deep cuts in foreign assistance.”

The Post points out that “unlike Trump, recent U.S. leaders engaged substantially with Africa. Barack Obama enjoyed goodwill throughout the continent, even though some in Africa felt he fell short of expectations as the son of a Kenyan man. Trump has not indicated any possible initiatives for Africa.”

Read the full article at The washingtonpost.com »

—

