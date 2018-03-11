A Look Back at Obama’s Visit to Ethiopia

U.S. President Barack Obama gets tour of Lucy's 3.2 million-year-old bones from Ethiopian American paleoanthropologist Zeresenay Alemseged in Addis Ababa on Monday, July 27th, 2015. (Getty Images)

—

Related:

President Obama Becomes First Sitting U.S. President to Visit Ethiopia

Obama’s Historic Visit to Ethiopia: A Larger Perspective

President Obama Visits Kenya and Ethiopia

Open Letter to The Washington Post Regarding Ethiopia

Harassing VOA Reporter is Not Your First Amendment Right

Obama Visit to Ethiopia Brings Fresh Eyes to the Country, Say Seattle Ethiopians

In Ethiopia, Why Obama Should Give Due Credit to Haile Selassie’s OAU Role

Breaking News: President Obama to Travel to Ethiopia in Late July

Meet the 2015 Mandela Washington Fellows from Ethiopia

Brookings Institution Recommends Obama Visit Kenya, Ethiopia & Nigeria

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.