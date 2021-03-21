Ethiopian Diaspora Trust Fund Announces Board Vacancy and Request for Proposal

The Ethiopian Diaspora Trust Fund is a U.S.-based non-profit organization established to mobilize the Ethiopian Diaspora to raise funds and support Ethiopian projects at home. (Courtesy image)

Press Release

Board Vacancy at the Friends of EDTF (FEDTF)

We are excited to invite you to apply or nominate to be a member of the Board of the Friends of Ethiopia Diaspora Trust Fund (FEDTF). FEDTF is a US incorporated non-profit entity with the primary mission of mobilizing resources from the Diaspora and channel them to projects that promote inclusive development of Ethiopia and impact livelihoods. It is governed by the Board of Directors in conformity to best governance practices under US laws.

More info at ethiopiatrustfund.org »

Request for Proposal

Operations and Management at Friends of EDTF, INC.

Issued by: Friends of EDTF, INC.

Submissions to be sent to: Lulite Ejigu (Email: Board@EthiopiaTrustFund.org)

Introduction & Background

Friends of EDTF, INC. a non-profit organization organized to mobilize the Ethiopian Diaspora to raise funds and support Ethiopian projects at home. As part of the FEDTF’s renewed organizational initiative to be more visible, responsive and transparent and to increase its operational capability, it is looking to hire a management and operations support team. To this end it is issuing a Request for Proposal (“RFP”).

We invite and encourage qualified persons or firms who can provide high quality support in fundraising, administration, and other general day-to-day management of the organization to apply.

This management and operations support would help implement FEDTF’s enhanced vision and strategy to raise more funds to have meaningful impact in the lives of our brothers’ and sisters’ back in Ethiopia. In response to this RFP, qualified applicants must be capable to provide the following:

1. Develop a fundraising strategy engaging the diverse Ethiopian Diaspora Communities, including milestones and a timeline for targeted growth for FEDTF;

2. Develop a grant strategy to raise funds from national and global grant giving organizations

3. Develop a strategy to raise funds from corporations as part of their CSR programs

4. Develop a timely and transparent communication plan to reach out to its donors and all stakeholders and manage donor relationships effectively

5. Increase its fundraising dollars as well as develop a global core of strategic partners and donors

6. Propose, organize, and implement fundraising events including assisting EDTF chapters across the globe;

7. Manage and Oversee the execution of new large scale multi-million dollar development projects on the ground in Ethiopia.

The objective of this RFP is to identify and select a candidate that will provide the best overall value – both financial and programmatic, to the Foundation. While cost is a significant factor, other criteria will also be considered as the basis of the award decision, as fully described in the Evaluation Factors section below.

Submission Guidelines & Requirements

The following submission guidelines & requirements apply to this RFP:

1. Only qualified individuals or firms with prior experience in the required activities listed above.

2. Potential bidders must notify the Foundation with a letter of intent no later than March 26, 2021.

3. Bidders should have experience working on the African continent and/or have experience running projects with stakeholders across the globe.

4. Bidders should be able to highlight how they have mobilized both volunteers and fundraised resources for projects of similar scale.

5. Bidders must list projects that are substantially similar to this project as part of their response. Examples of work and references will be requested if chosen.

6. A technical proposal must be provided that doesn’t exceed four pages. This technical

proposal must provide an overview of the proposed solution including, milestones and

time tables as applicable.

7. A cost breakdown must be provided on a separate sheet, not more than one page. This should indicate the overall fixed cost for the project as well as any potential variable costs.

8. Proposals must be signed by the applicant or, if for a company, by a representative that is authorized to commit company.

9. If you have a standard set of terms and conditions, please submit them with your proposal.

10. Proposals must be received on or before March 31, 2021 to be considered.

11. Proposals and financial quotations must remain valid for a period of 60 days.

12. Friends of EDTF, INC. would select the winner of the awards after completing its in depth discussions and negotiations with bidders.

Project Description

The purpose of this project is as follows:

The purpose of this project is to improve our management and operations efficiency and productivity so that we can expand our capabilities to implement our mission to connect the large Ethiopian diaspora community from across the globe fulfill its desire to support socio-economic development projects in Ethiopia.

The description of the project is as follows:

To manage the day-to-day operations overseeing grant management, administration activities, and improve fundraising efforts; including identifying and soliciting new strategic partners and expanding the donor base.

The criteria set forth below should be met to achieve successful completion of the RFP:

1. Strategic Plan for (2021-2025)

2. Expansion of donor base including significant strategic partners

3. Refinement of grant & fundraising management as well as reporting processes, including enhancing reporting with key data elements to highlight performance

4. Enhanced operations procedures based on strategic plan assessment

Acceptance of the work is contingent on the following acceptance criteria:

1. Effective action plan that is adopted by the Board of Directors

2. Updated and adopted operations procedures by the Board of Directors

RFP & Project Timelines

The Contract period shall commence as soon as practicable following the date of award. The minimum length of the contract is until December 31, 2021. The Board of Directors, at its sole discretion, may elect to extend for an additional four (4) one (1) year option periods.

Evaluation Factors

Friends of EDTF, Inc. will rate proposals based on the following factors, with cost being the most important factor:

1. Responsiveness to the requirements set forth in this RFP

2. Relevant past performance/experience

3. Cost, including an assessment of total cost of ownership

4. Technical expertise/experience of bidder and bidder’s staff

Friends of EDTF, Inc. reserves the right to award to the bidder that presents the best value to Friends of EDTF, INC. as determined solely by Friends of EDTF, INC. in its absolute discretion.

The FEDTF Board of Directors also reserves the right to cancel this RFP, in whole or in part, at its own discretion

Learn more at ethiopiatrustfund.org »

