Webinar on COVID-19 and Mental Health: Interview with Dr. Seble Frehywot

Professors Seble Frehywot of George Washington University and Yianna Vovides of Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. will be hosting a virtual conference on April 30, 2020 on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on mental health. (Courtesy photos)

Tadias Magazine

By Liben Eabisa

Updated: April 23rd, 2020

New York (TADIAS) — Dr. Seble Frehywot, an Associate Professor of Global Health & Health Policy at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. and her colleague Dr. Yianna Vovides from Georgetown University will host an online forum next week on April 30th focusing on the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on mental health.

“This webinar topic is envisioned from the fact that mental health issues are the invisible disabilities that attention is not given to during the COVID-19 crisis,” the announcement states. “Usually, addressing the issues of mental health takes a back burner in pandemic response priorities. People are supposed to just become resilient and handle their mental health issues alone or if lucky with a loved one or a caregiver.”

The organizers emphasize that they want “to bring mental health care in the era of COVID-19 to the front burner and discuss issues that affect humanity as a whole as well as vulnerable communities around the globe.”

Dr. Seble — who is also the Director of Global Health Equity On-Line Learning at George Washington University – told Tadias that the virtual conference titled “People’s Webinar: Addressing COVID-19 By Addressing Mental Health” is open to the public and available for viewing worldwide.

Below is the audio of my interview with Dr. Seble Frehywot:

—

If You Attend:

“People’s Webinar”- Addressing COVID-19 By Addressing Mental Health

April 30, 2020

8:00 – 9:00 am EST

12:00pm-1:00pm GMT

MODERATORS: Dr. Seble Frehywot & Dr. Yianna Vovides

EXPERT SPEAKER: Dr. Brandon Kohrt

Webinar registration site: www.ITfHESE.net

