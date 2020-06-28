UPDATE: Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Pass 10 Million Worldwide

A worker of the Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI) works at a temperature control point at the Bole International Airport, in Addis Ababa. (Getty Images)

The Associated Press

Confirmed coronavirus infections have surpassed the 10 million mark worldwide.

A tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University registered the grim milestone Sunday, after India and Russia added thousands of new cases. The United States has confirmed more than 2.5 million infections, the most in the world.

Globally, the Hopkins tally has reported nearly 500,000 deaths.

While Hopkins reports only confirmed coronavirus cases, experts believe the true number of people who have been infected could be as much as 10 times that figure, given that so many people can’t get tested or may have the virus without showing any symptoms.

