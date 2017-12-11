Nigeria Back to Bole: Ethiopian Flight Makes Safe U-turn After Landing Issues

An Ethiopian international flight which could not land at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu on Sunday due to bad weather was forced to make a quick u-turn and flew back to Ethiopia.

The bad weather was occasioned by the harmattan season.

Daily Trust gathered that the passengers who expressed anxiety and concerns were said to have protested the development, although their protest could not change the situation, an official of the Akanu Ibiam airport who pleaded anonymity told our correspondent.

It was gathered that the Ethiopian international flight was scheduled to land at the Akanu Ibiam airport by 3pm but when it got there it was not safe and proper for landing, hence it made quick ‘u-turn’ and flew back to Ethiopia.

The passengers were said to have protested, but their safety and life meant more to the Airport authority and the Ethiopian Airline who later checked all the passengers into a hotel in Ethiopia, according to the airport official.

“There was protest but it was not much. The Airline checked them into a hotel in Ethiopia, and explained to them the risky condition, and I think they appreciated it,” the source said.

The source could not recall the exact number of the passengers on board the Ethiopian airline nor could he remember the registration number. “I know it’s a big Boeing aircraft. You know that international aircraft are usually big. The offices have closed now and the staff are gone, especially today being Sunday. But I know it’s a very big aircraft,” he said.

