Spotlight: Ethiopia Habtemariam Honored for Black History Month

Ethiopia Habtemariam is President of Motown Records, President of Universal Music Group’s urban music division, and co-head of creative at Universal Music Publishing Group. (Photograph: Universal Music Group)

Radio Facts

The #New28 Honors Ethiopia Habtemariam, Chance the Rapper, and More

The #New28, a power dinner and ceremony, presented and sponsored by Walgreens and African Pride, recognized 28 influencers during Black History Month who are bold, brave, and brilliant in their approach at changing the world through their art.

Read more »

—

Related:

Ethiopia Habtemariam: Women In Music 2014

Motown Founder Salutes Ethiopia Habtemariam at Heroes & Legends Awards

Ethiopia Habtemariam to be Honored at the 2014 Heroes & Legends Awards

Ethiopia Habtemariam Named President of Motown

Barry Weiss Steps Down as Island Def Jam Motown Reorganizes (The Hollywood Reporter)

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.