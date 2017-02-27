The #New28 Honors Ethiopia Habtemariam, Chance the Rapper, and More
The #New28, a power dinner and ceremony, presented and sponsored by Walgreens and African Pride, recognized 28 influencers during Black History Month who are bold, brave, and brilliant in their approach at changing the world through their art.
