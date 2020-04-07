Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency, Recruits Health Workers to Fight Virus

Health Minister Lia Tadesse. (Getty Images)

Reuters

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – Ethiopia’s prime minister, Abiy Ahmed, on Wednesday declared a state of emergency in the country to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus, his office said on Twitter.

“Considering the gravity of the #COVID19, the government of Ethiopia has enacted a State of Emergency,” Abiy’s office said.

Ethiopia taps army of women health workers to fight coronavirus

Masks and hand washing may help stem the coronavirus outbreak but in Ethiopia health officials are busy deploying another key resource: women.

An army of community health workers – many of them women who in the 2000s helped reduce maternal mortality – are now trying to stop the disease spreading in the east African country.

In sprawling cities and remote villages this women-led workforce of 40,000 is tasked with improving hygiene, monitoring new cases, and dispelling myths about COVID-19 which has infected over 10,000 people in Africa.

