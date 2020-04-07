WATCH: Ethiopia’s First Lady Calls for Mercy in Gospel Song

The video has been posted on YouTube and is being shared widely on social media by Ethiopians. It shows the first lady kneeling and praying for "God not to abandon her people." (Screen shot You Tube)

BBC Horn of Africa

Bekele Atoma Boru

Ethiopia’s First Lady Zinash Tayachew has released a gospel song in which she pleads for “God’s mercy” as the world battles with the coronavirus pandemic.

The song does not directly refer to the virus, but has phrases like “do not abandon us during this time when the world is terrorised by bad news”.

The song was released on Tuesday and is titled Maren – an Amharic word meaning “have mercy on us”.

The video has been posted on YouTube and is being shared widely on social media by Ethiopians. It shows the first lady kneeling and praying for “God not to abandon her people”:

Ethiopia reported its first case of coronavirus on 12 March and has so far confirmed 52 cases including two deaths.

