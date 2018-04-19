PM Abiy Names New Cabinet

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. (Photo: EPA)

Reuters

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – Ethiopia’s new premier Abiy Ahmed named a new defence minister on Thursday as part of a reshuffle to help implement reforms demanded by the public during unrest in which hundreds were killed by security forces.

“To respond to public demand a cabinet reshuffle is essential. This follows the change of leadership that was enacted in an attempt to change the existing situation in the country,” Abiy, a former army officer, told lawmakers.

He told the new ministers to tackle graft and streamline bureaucracy.

“This is a red line that has to be enforced,” said Abiy, 42, who was sworn in on April 2. “What the public is fed up of is graft and maladministration. This will not be tolerated.”

Unrest broke out in the largest province of Oromiya in 2015 largely fuelled by young people who said they were marginalized economically and politically in the country of around 100 million people.

Ethiopia’s economy grew at an average of nearly 10 percent for the past decade, which is the fastest pace in Africa. Unrest has led to concerns over its long-term stability.

Parliament swore in some 10 new ministers on Thursday and six others were moved to head other ministries. Motuma Mekassa, a former minister of mines, petroleum and natural gas, was named defence minister.

Abiy also named new industry, energy, trade, mining, health, and revenue ministers, as well as an attorney general.

Those he retained included Finance Minister Abraham Tekeste and Foreign Minister Workneh Gebeyehu, both of whom Hailemariam appointed in late 2016. Every lawmaker in the 547-seat parliament is from the ruling EPRDF coalition.

On visits to different parts of the country, Abiy has stressed unity among the many ethnic groups and has promised to expand political and civil rights over time.

The government appears to have recently ended a months-long shutdown of internet outside the capital but a state of emergency introduced the day after Hailemariam’s resignation remains in place.

