Biden Slams Trump Over Immigration Ban

U.S. presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden. (Photo: @JoeBiden/Twitter)

The Washington Post

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic challenger to President Trump in November, condemned the president for focusing on immigration rather than increasing coronavirus testing.

“Rather than execute a swift and aggressive effort to ramp up testing, Donald Trump is tweeting incendiary rhetoric about immigrants in the hopes that he can distract everyone from the core truth: he’s moved too slowly to contain this virus, and we are all paying the price for it,” Biden said in a statement.

Biden said there should be a policy that all travelers, citizens and noncitizens, coming to the U.S. be screened for covid-19, but that a flat ban on new immigration was “irrational.”

He also accused Trump of writing “inflammatory tweets” to hide from “one of the most glaring failures of this president’s response” — the lack of widespread testing.

