In Ethiopia, Pop Star Hemelmal Abate Donates House to Help Covid-19 Response

Hemelmal Abate is among a number of Ethiopians who have donated properties to help deal with the coronavirus pandemic. (BBC)

BBC News

Coronavirus: Ethiopian pop star donates house to help Covid-19 response

Hemelmal Abate is among a number of Ethiopians who have donated properties to help deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The are responding to the government’s call for help to stop the spread of the virus.

Many buildings are being converted into quarantine centres to help Addis Ababa deal with the infections.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has asked Ethiopians to help out in any way they can.

Video producers: Kalkidan Yibetal and Amensisa Negera

Click here to watch »

—

Related:

Ethiopia Coronavirus Cases Hit 116 (LATEST UPDATE)

Webinar on COVID-19 and Mental Health: Interview with Dr. Seble Frehywot

COVID-19: Interview with Dr. Tsion Firew, Ethiopian Doctor on the Frontline in NYC

Ethiopia COVID-19 Response Team: Interview with Mike Endale

Ethio-American Tech Company PhantomALERT Offers Free App to Track & Map COVID-19 Outbreak

‘Your Safety is Our Priority’: How Ethiopian Airlines is Navigating the Global Virus Crisis

Inspiring Amharic Poetry: A Reflection by Shimelis Amare (YouTube)

Getting Through COVID 19: ECMAA Shares Resources With Ethiopian Community

Maryland Issues COVID-19 Fact Sheet in Amharic for Ethiopian Community

Art in the Time of Coronavirus: Guide to Virtual Exhibitions from Ethiopia to U.S.

We Need Seismic Change, Right Now: by Marcus Samuelsson

City Sleeps: A Look At The Empty NYC Streets Amid The Virus – In Pictures

Ethiopia enforces 14-day quarantine for all travelers

Diaspora-based Tech Professionals Launch Ethiopia COVID-19 Response Task Force

Amid COVID-19 Pandemic Hopeful & Inspiring Stories Shared by Obama

Pleas to Diaspora to Assist Coronavirus First Responders in Ethiopia

Coronavirus Sparks an Epidemic of People Helping People in Seattle

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.