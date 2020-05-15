In NYC Queen of Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant Provides Lunch For Frontline Healthcare Workers — Pictures

Food from Queen of Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant in New York. (Courtesy photo)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

Published: May 15th, 2020

New York (TADIAS) – The restaurant industry has been among the hardest hit small businesses in New York City during the current COVID-19 pandemic, yet many still have their doors open not only for delivery and take-out but also to serve frontline workers. This week the popular Ethiopian restaurant Queen of Sheba, located in Midtown Manhattan, provided lunch to frontline workers at Kings County Hospital Center in Brooklyn in appreciation of their hard work.

Queen of Sheba Restaurant was one of a network of eateries assembled by the organizers of NY African Restaurant Week. “We partnered with some of our chefs and restaurants to say thank you and to provide lunches to our heroes (front-line workers) at the Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn,” they stated via a Facebook post. “We honor the sacrifices of all the front-line workers and special thanks to Queen of Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant , Brooklyn Suya restaurant, and to Delicious African Orchards for the lunches.”

Medical professionals including physicians, nurses, patient care technicians and support staff are the backbone of the fight against the Coronavirus that has so far claimed more than 300,000 lives worldwide and infected nearly 5 million globally. The vast majority of those cases are right here in the United States with fatalities fast approaching the 100,000 mark nationwide and with almost 2 million infected. New York, which has been considered the epicenter of the crisis in America, bears the brunt of the death toll that has surpassed 20,406 as of this writing.

Below are photos courtesy of Queen of Sheba:

—

