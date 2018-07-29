In LA, PM Abiy Ahmed to Address Ethiopian Diaspora Conference at USC

By Tadias Staff

Updated: July 29th, 2018

New York (TADIAS) — Wrapping up the first leg of his three-city U.S. tour that kicked off in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, July 26th, Ethiopia’s PM Abiy Ahmed is now headed to the West Coast to speak at the Ethiopian Diaspora Conference in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, July 29th.

The LA event is scheduled to take place at Galen Center on the campus of the University of Southern California (USC).

Organizers say the City Council of Los Angeles will hand an ‘Ethiopia Day’ proclamation to the PM during the gathering.

The event is free and first-come-first-serve until it is filled to capacity.

If You Go:

Ethiopian Diaspora Conference with remarks by Ethiopian Prime Minster Abiy Ahmed

Sunday July 29th, 2018

Doors open at 12:00 PM (Noon)

Program begins at 2:00 PM

Galen Center at USC

A3400 S Figueroa St

Los Angeles, CA 90089

