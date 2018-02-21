Ethiopia: Game Over, Or Not, PM’s Resignation Has Altered the Conversation

For those who follow the ins and outs of Ethiopian politics on a regular basis the recent sudden resignation of Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn on February 15th might have arrived a bit earlier than they had anticipated, and less as a surprise, but for most of the general public it was a shocker and wake-up call that has refocused the conversation on what may await Ethiopia in the near future. Below is the latest news update about the controversial state of emergency and other related links. (Photo: AFP)

BBC News

Why has Ethiopia imposed a state of emergency?

Ethiopia, the second most populous country in Africa and one which has seen a booming economy recently, has been shaken up in the past week.

First Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn unexpectedly resigned after five years in power.

Then a national state of emergency was declared the next day.

A statement by the state broadcaster said the move was necessary to stem a wave of anti-government protests.

Hundreds of people have died in three years of unrest, and this is the second time since 2016 that a state of emergency has been declared.

What does the state of emergency prevent?

Preparing, printing or circulating any information that could cause disturbance or

suspicion

Displaying or publicising signs that could stir up violence

Protests and any form of group assembly

The halting of public services by anti-government protesters

The closing of businesses by anti-government protesters The government also retains the freedom to shut down the media and impose a public curfew, details of which have not been released. Under the conditions of the state of emergency, any person shutting down businesses or public services will face court action. Why was a state of emergency declared? The government gave three key reasons:

To ensure peace and political stability

To respond to the resignation of the prime minister