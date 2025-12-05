Tadias 2025 Year in Review: Visionaries, Creators & Community Builders

As 2025 draws to a close, one theme shines through every story we’ve shared: creating, innovating, remembering, and building — always in connection with one another. (Photos: Tadias archive)

Tadias Magazine

By Liben Eabisa

Published: December 2025

NEW YORK (TADIAS) — As 2025 comes to a close, one theme stands out across every story we’ve shared this year: creating, innovating, remembering, and building — not in isolation, but in connection with one another.

From groundbreaking art and global stages to technology, business, heritage, and history — spanning the U.S., Ethiopia, and the wider diaspora — this year’s defining stories were rooted in clarity, purpose, and creativity. They reflect resilience and a deep commitment to honoring the past while shaping the future.

Here’s a look back at the people, moments, and ideas that inspired us in 2025.

Film & Storytelling: A Global Stage for Ethiopian Narratives

2025 saw Ethiopian filmmakers push boundaries, deepen conversations, and expand visibility.

At the New African Film Festival, Ethiopian films stood out — from bold visual storytelling to narratives rooted in tradition. One of the most talked-about works was Affini, a film spotlighting Sidama’s conflict-resolution traditions, preserving cultural knowledge through cinema.

Our coverage also highlighted the growing presence of Ethiopian filmmakers across U.S. festivals and the emergence of new production voices shaping the future of African cinema.

Business, Leadership & Visionaries Shaping Tomorrow



Medrafa team at Ethiopia’s inaugural National Technology Expo (ETEX 2025), showcasing their digital health solutions. (Courtesy photo)

The launch of Medrafa, a digital health startup co-founded by Ben Tesfaye, signaled the growing role of Ethiopian innovators in the tech sector. Their work is reshaping access to healthcare and expanding what’s possible in Ethiopia’s digital future

In our Q&A with entrepreneur Tadiwos Getachew Belete, founder of Kuriftu Resorts and Boston Partners Plc, we highlighted a leader who has built opportunities both inside Ethiopia and abroad — a model of vision anchored in long-term consistency.

Arts & Culture: Innovation Rooted in Tradition



Tadesse Mesfin, Pillars of Life: Guleet VI (2021) and Nibbles (2024). Oil on canvas. © Tadesse Mesfin, Courtesy of the Artist and Addis Fine Art.

This was one of the strongest years for Ethiopian artists on the world stage.

We explored the legacy and ongoing influence of Tadesse Mesfin, whose work on Ethiopian modernism blends tradition with innovation, inspiring a new generation of artists.

At the intersection of visual art and global collaboration, Julie Mehretu’s BMW Art Car world tour made headlines — signaling one of the most significant crossovers between African artistry and international design in recent years. This moment also aligned with the continued growth of the African Film & Media Arts Collective, a rising creative hub we’ve followed closely.

We also spotlighted Lencia Kebede, whose high-flying role on Broadway showcased a rising star rewriting possibilities for Ethiopian American performers.

Architecture & the Spaces We Build

Our feature on architect Fasil Giorghis examined how building is an act of remembering — and how Ethiopian architectural heritage continues to influence modern design.

His work reminds us that architecture is not just structure but storytelling.

Community: Celebrating Culture, Connection & Public Life



Photos courtesy of the Ethiopian Community Mutual Assistance Association (ECMAA)

Throughout 2025, we took special care to spotlight the spaces where community gathers, grows, and celebrates.

Highlights included:

ECMAA’s annual Adwa & Yekatit 12 commemoration at NYU

Ethiopian Heritage Day in New Jersey and summer celebration.

Empower the Community Weekend in Washington, D.C.

The inaugural Ethiopian & Eritrean Chamber of Commerce in Dallas — a groundbreaking moment of shared vision and economic collaboration.

And Ethio-American Chamber of Commerce Hosts The Prestige Chamber Gala in Maryland

These events showcased the strength of community leadership and the joy of cultural continuity.

Honoring Legacy & Bringing History Into Focus



Former Prime Minister Endelkachew Makonnen at the United Nations, where he once served as Ethiopia’s Permanent Representative and was considered for the role of UN Secretary-General in 1972. (Photo courtesy of Endelkachew Makonnen’s family)

Stories that deepened our understanding of history, memory, and national heritage.

This year began with a powerful historical reflection on Endalkachew Makonnen, Ethiopia’s late prime minister whose legacy had long remained overshadowed. Our feature revisited his contributions and the significance of preserving narratives that shape Ethiopia’s historical and cultural memory.

We followed with coverage of ECMAA’s annual Adwa & Yekatit 12 commemoration at NYU, where community members gathered to honor defining moments in Ethiopian history. These gatherings are reminders of how history continues to guide our collective identity across generations.

Music: A Defining Year for Ethiopian Artists Worldwide



GRAMMY-nominated artist Wayna made her Lincoln Center debut in New York on July 10, performing songs from her long-awaited fourth LP as part of Summer for the City. (Courtesy photo)

2025 was one of the most vibrant years for Ethiopian musicians across genres — and Tadias was there to cover pivotal moments.

Wayna’s full-house performance at Lincoln Center, marking her celebrated return with a new album and a powerful live concert.

Our in-depth Q&A with Henock Temesgen, whose musical journey reflects the heartbeat of a nation and its diaspora.

New releases from across the Ethiopian American music scene, with artists contributing fresh sounds, ideas, and influences to global music culture.

The consistency and diversity of this year’s musical output signaled a community moving confidently into its next chapter.

The Rise of Culinary Storytelling



Beejhy Barhany, author of Gursha: Timeless Recipes for Modern Kitchens, brings her rich culinary journey to life in her debut cookbook. (Courtesy photo)

Food became a bridge — carrying memory, identity, and creativity.

The release of Gursha, the landmark Ethiopian cookbook by chef Beejhy Barhany, brought together cultures and generations. Through recipes and personal narratives, the book offered an intimate portrait of Ethiopian cuisine’s evolution in America. Our Q&A with Beejhy explored how food can honor history while embracing new influences.

Looking Ahead: A Future Shaped by Intention

Across every field — art, music, business, film, tech, history, and community — the stories of 2025 revealed a shared thread: intention.

A clear, grounded determination to create, to build, to remember, and to push forward.

The year reminded us that Ethiopian and Ethiopian American voices are shaping global conversations not by trying to fit into them, but by bringing their full selves, histories, and imaginations to the table.

As we move into a new year, the momentum is unmistakable. The work continues, and the stories only grow richer.

—

Join the conversation on X and Facebook.