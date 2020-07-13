UPDATE: Coronavirus Deaths on the Rise in Almost Every Region of the U.S.

As of this week at least 3,290,000 cases and more than 132,000 deaths have been reported in the United States. (AP photo)

The Washington Post

New U.S. coronavirus cases reached record levels over the weekend, with deaths trending up sharply in a majority of states, including many beyond the hard-hit Sun Belt.

Although testing has remained flat, 20 states and Puerto Rico reported a record-high average of new infections over the past week. Five states — Arizona, California, Florida, Mississippi and Texas — also broke records for average daily fatalities in that period. At least 3,290,000 cases and more than 132,000 deaths have been reported in the United States.

Here are some significant developments:

The White House has moved to sideline Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease specialist, scuttling some of his planned TV appearances and largely keeping him out of the Oval Office for more than a month after his clashes with President Trump. The World Health Organization reported more than 230,000 infections Sunday, setting a global record for new infections announced in one day. India, South Africa and several countries in Eastern Europe have all reported alarming increases in new cases. Worldwide, the novel coronavirus death toll has passed 566,000. The U.S. military is battling an outbreak that has infected dozens of service members at bases on the Japanese island of Okinawa. Japanese authorities said Monday that more than 60 people across three military bases had tested positive since Tuesday. Government officials on the island, which had reported about 150 infections, criticized the U.S. military, saying there has been a lack of transparency over the outbreak. Trump administration officials are offering mixed messages on whether schools should open fully in the fall. As Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has pushed for schools to reopen for in-person learning five days a week, Adm. Brett Giroir, an assistant health and human services secretary, cautioned Sunday that it’s still too early to do so safely. Test results are taking so long to come back across the United States that they are often proving useless in the campaign to control the coronavirus, health experts say. New York City on Sunday marked its first day with no confirmed or probable coronavirus deaths for the first time in months, down from nearly 600 deaths on April 7.

—

