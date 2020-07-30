U.S. Reports 1,400 Coronavirus Deaths in a Day — About One Per Minute (UPDATE)

The U.S. economy contracted by 9.5 percent in the second quarter — a record decline, and the latest, sobering reflection of the pandemic’s economic devastation. Economists say the data should serve as a cautionary tale for what’s at stake if America’s recovery slips away, especially as major outbreaks in some parts of the country have forced businesses to close once again.

New infections appear to have peaked across the United States, but hospitalizations continue to rise, and the death toll is soaring. More than 1,400 coronavirus-related deaths were reported nationwide on Wednesday — roughly one fatality for every minute of the day. It was the worst day for covid-19 deaths in more than two months, as Florida, California, North Carolina and Idaho recorded single-day highs.

Here are some significant developments:

– Johnson & Johnson launched human trials of its potential novel coronavirus vaccine in the United States on Thursday after an encouraging study showed that a single shot of the vaccine appeared to protect monkeys against infection. Other vaccine technologies currently in the last stages of U.S. human testing require two doses to be given weeks apart.

– Congress is “nowhere close to a deal” on a new coronavirus relief bill, meaning that 20 million Americans are likely to stop receiving emergency unemployment benefits after this week. Negotiations have reached an impasse, with Democrats and Republicans blaming each other for the deadlock.

– Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, said states such as Ohio, Tennessee, Indiana and Kentucky are seeing a subtle but worrisome uptick in positivity rates. That suggests they “may be getting into the same sort of trouble” as hot spots in the South that were quick to reopen, Fauci warned.

– After learning that Rep. Louie Goh­mert (R-Tex.) tested positive for the coronavirus, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) made masks mandatory on the House floor. Gohmert says he will be taking hydroxychloroquine, the antimalarial drug pushed by President Trump and his allies despite warnings about its dangers and inefficacy in treating covid-19.

– Florida will close all of its state-run coronavirus testing sites over the weekend as a tropical storm approaches, highlighting how hurricane season is making it harder for some hot spots to respond to the pandemic.

